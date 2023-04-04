Paris Hilton Shares New Photos of Son Phoenix: 'My Whole Heart'

Paris Hilton is sharing new photos of her baby boy, Phoenix. The socialite took to Instagram on Monday to profess her love with a series of pics.

"My whole heart. #MommyMonday," she wrote alongside a series of snaps showing her embracing her son.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a son, on Jan. 16 via surrogate.

The new mom spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at a signing for her new book, Paris: The Memoir, in New York City last month, and opened up about her favorite moments with her new bundle of joy.

"My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life," she gushed.

Fans will get a chance to share some of those magic moments with Hilton when the second season of her reality series, Paris in Love, drops later this year.

"They have been filming for several months now," Hilton said of the production team. "So they've captured everything."

In February, Paris revealed baby Phoenix’s face to the world in a series of sweet portrait pics published by Glamour UK.

Dennis Gocer

"I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt," she told the outlet. "He's such a good baby."

Hilton revealed to the magazine that she really wants a girl and is already in the process of expanding her family.

"Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?'" she said. "And he said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.' And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

Hilton added, "I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls."

The first pictures of Phoenix came one day after his mother revealed his name and its special meaning.

In an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, the reality TV star shared her son's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. His middle name is after Paris' grandfather, hotel magnate Barron Hilton, who died in 2019 at 91.

"[My grandfather] was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much," she revealed. "We were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

As for how she came up with Phoenix, the hotel heiress said giving her child a city name like the one she has was important. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years," she admitted, noting that when she was a little girl, she wanted a daughter named London, but found it harder to think of a boy name.

The social media superstar shared that she came up with her son's name over a decade ago, and noted that "it stands for hope, rebirth, and transformation."