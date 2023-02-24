Paris Hilton Reveals She Had an Abortion in Her 20s: 'I Was Not Ready for That'

Paris Hilton is enjoying being a mom for the first time after welcoming son Phoenix via surrogate last month with her husband, Carter Reum. But in her new cover story for Glamour UK, in which she shares the first official photos of her newborn baby boy, Paris also opens up about having an abortion in her early 20s.

“This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” she tells the magazine. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that."

In light of this news, the 42-year-old DJ and heiress also gave her candid take on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which now limits abortion access and rights in America.

"There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that?" Paris questions. "It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."

She adds that even if she'd had a baby in her 20s, she would have wanted to use a surrogate.

"When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it," she explains. "I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."

Detailing her response to several incidents in her youth, including the unwanted release of her sex tape and the alleged physical abuse she endured at the Provo Canyon School, Paris calls her "dumb blonde" persona a "trauma response."

“The character was a trauma response, it was actually more comforting to put on this mask just to deal with everything I’d been through in life," she says. "I was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, Barbie and Dolly Parton, all these blonde icons who were definitely playing characters as well. And that just made me not think about any of the bad stuff. It was like a total escape."

The new mom is proud of how far she's come, sharing, "I think I’ve just been through so many things that I’m a warrior, I’m a fighter, I’m brave. And I’m a bada**."