Paris Hilton Reveals Newborn Son's Name Is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, Shares Its Special Meaning

The name of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's baby boy has finally been revealed! On the latest of episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, the new mom shares the name of her newborn son after announcing his birth via surrogate in January.

First reading off a few clues, Paris tells listeners that her son is named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. His middle name is after Paris' grandfather, hotel magnate Barron Hilton, who died in 2019 at 91.

"[My grandfather] was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much," she shares. "We were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

As for how she came up with Phoenix, the hotel heiress says it was important that she give her child a city name like the one she has. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years," she admits, noting that when she was a little girl, she wanted a daughter named London, but found it harder to think of a boy name.

Noting that while she loves Vegas, Ibiza and Aspen as cities, she didn't love those as names for her son. Paris says she came up with Phoenix over a decade ago, explaining that "it stands for hope, rebirth and transformation."

Paris also shares that no one knew her baby was born until he was over a week old -- not even her mom, Kathy Hilton, or her sister, Nikki Hilton. "It was really nice just to have that with Carter be our own journey together," she says of keeping the baby's birth private initially. "Because I just feel that my life has just been so public. I've never really had anything really just be mine."

Gushing over her "angel baby," Paris adds, "My life just feels so complete, and I'm just so, so grateful and feel so blessed."