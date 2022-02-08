Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' 'Tiny Dancer' Duet With Elton John

Britney Spears and Elton John’s new song already has Paris Hilton’s seal of approval! The Paris in Love star revealed her thoughts about the upcoming track during a recent interview with Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus.

“It's gonna be iconic,” she said about the new single. “I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it's insane.”

However, ET has learned Hilton has not heard the song but heard that it's going to be amazing. During the interview, she was running to the stage and was about to perform and accidentally misspoke.

Earlier this month, ET learned that Spears and John recorded a fresh take on his 1972 single, “Tiny Dancer.” Upon its release, the single will mark Spears’ first single since being freed of her conservatorship in 2021.

Spears also showed off her vocal skills in an Instagram video. While taking a break from folding laundry, the 41-year-old pop star belted out an a capella version of her breakout single, “Baby One More Time.”

Paris Hilton talking about “Tiny dancer - Britney Spears x Elton john” 😍🥵🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/FOh837X4cn — britneytiktoks (@britneytiktoks) August 2, 2022

Hilton’s seal of approval for the music isn’t the only time that she has thrown her support behind big news involving her friend. In June Hilton was one of the few famous folks who were there to witness the “Crazy” singer marry Sam Asghari.

Last month, Hilton dished to ET about her favorite part about the nuptials.

“Everything,” she told ET. “Just her walking down the aisle and just seeing the sparkle in her eyes and, you know, more than anyone, she deserves this happy ending and her freedom."

“And it just represented so much, like, it was just such a beautiful, intimate affair and it was unforgettable, and a fairy tale and I was just so proud to be there for her,” she shared.

The social media mogul shared that when it came time to show up for Spears on her big day, it wasn’t a question.

“Well, I love her so much,” Hilton said. “She's an angel and I don't trust many people, especially in this town, but she is one girl that has always been there for me and always been so kind and trustworthy and it's just so sweet and would never hurt a fly.”

She continued, “Just, like, one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life.”