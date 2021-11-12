Paris Hilton, Cher and More Celebs React to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ending

It's a great day for Britney Spears and her fans.

On Friday, the 39-year-old singer's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years. The decision came after the singer, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, and father, Jamie Spears, as well as Judge Brenda Penny, agreed to end the conservatorship during the latest hearing in Los Angeles.

Britney couldn't have been happier, taking to social media to thank her fans and calling this the "Best day ever."

Additionally, the entertainer's fans and celebrities took to social media to celebrate the news. Longtime friend Paris Hilton shared a throwback photo of the two, expressing her happiness.

"I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears

is finally free!!!" she tweeted. "You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! Two hearts #FreedBritney."

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

Sam Asghari posted a pink sign with the word freedom on his Instagram.

"History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️," Britney's fiancé wrote.

Cher expressed her excitement on Twitter.

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️

FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

Andy Cohen tweeted, "Britney: FREE!"

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021

Jameela Jamil, added that "NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY."

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, posted a Bible verse, which reads, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom."

Fans are incredible. Fans LITERALLY helped #FreeBritney

Never underestimate people who care ♥️ — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) November 12, 2021

Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!!! 😭💞🥳 what a woman and what a resilient soul. — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) November 13, 2021

BRITNEY IS FUCKING FREE!!!!!!!



TODAY WILL BE GREAT.



BETTER THAN GREAT.



WE LOVE YOU BRITNEY AHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



FUCK THE SYSTEM AND FUCK JAMIE SPEARS!!!



THE QUEEN HAS PREVAILED AHHHHH — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) November 12, 2021

Britney is free ✔️

Bannon is indicted ✔️ pic.twitter.com/rz8U46EP5Y — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 12, 2021

Tonight, we drink for Britney. — mamrie hart (@mametown) November 12, 2021

You did it Britney. 🥲 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) November 12, 2021

So to sum up: A court decided Britney should be free, and a grand jury decided Bannon should be arrested.



Some faith restored! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 13, 2021

Following the hearing, Rosengart addressed the media and fans saying, "What's next for Britney, and this is the first time that this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."

"I will say that Britney has been put into a position, through our collaboration and the work of my law firm, to succeed. We have a safety net in place for Britney, both on the personal side and financial side," he continued. "But Britney as of today is a free woman and she is an independent women. And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney."

"What's next for Britney... is up to one person: Britney."



Matthew Rosengart celebrates Britney Spears officially being free from her conservatorship after 13 years. pic.twitter.com/sBnHFij2Cf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 12, 2021

Before the hearing, Britney and Sam showed off their "#FreeBritney" shirts, which read, "It's a human rights movement."

Attorney Tamar Arminak told ET ahead of the hearing that Britney's case and her conservatorship are "going to change" the way the courts handle conservatorships in the future.

"Absolutely a game changer and a reason, a very public reason, to modernize the conservatorship system," Arminak expressed. "I think Britney Spears' case, and all that we've learned over the last two years, is gonna definitely change the way the courts, at least in Los Angeles, look at conservatorships and deal with conservatees."

As for how Britney's life may look like after this decision, Arminak said Britney will now have "the same freedoms that you and I enjoy every day."

"Once this conservatorship is over, Britney is responsible for making all of her medical decisions. She will be able to deal with birth control issues and if she does want to move forward and have more children, she will be able to. That is her decision," she said. "She can paint her kitchen cabinets, she can marry her fiancé tomorrow if she would like. She can make decisions on if she wants to buy a handbag, if she wants to take a trip to Hawaii, if she wants to see her children, take them to Disneyland, all those things are going to be up to her."

Of course, there will be some restrictions when it comes to money, but it will be "a very different level of control."

"With the current financial conservatorship that's on Britney's money at the moment, yes there is a fail-safe," Arminak explained. "The person can say, 'No, I'm not going to send you $2,000, you shouldn't be purchasing this handbag, it's not in the budget,' essentially. But all of that is a very different dialogue because it's not gonna happen through Jamie Spears. It's going to be directly from Britney to her financial managers, to her money managers, and it's a very different level of control."

