Paris Hilton Celebrates First Anniversary With Boyfriend Carter Reum With PDA-Filled Video

Happy anniversary to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum! The couple celebrated their first anniversary on Saturday, and Hilton marked the occasion with a sweet video recapping their relationship.

The clip, set to Hilton's song "Heartbeat," includes snippets of her and Reum's time together over the past year -- including extravagant trips, fancy parties and lots of PDA.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month!" Hilton captioned her post. "I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible."

"I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream.🥰," she continued. "There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

Hilton noted that she didn't believe in "twin flames" until she met Reum. "Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever. ✨👸🏼🤴🏻✨," she concluded.

Reum co-founded the liquor company VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney Reum. He and Hilton went Instagram official in April, and in a September interview with ET, the heiress and entrepreneur gushed about their relationship.

"He really is just so incredible -- supportive, loyal, kind, brilliant, and I look up to him so much," she marveled. "He is always giving me business advice and is so caring and romantic. We just have the best time together."

"I was never really open to a relationship, because I wasn't ready to open my heart, just because of what I've been through," Hilton added. "I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished."

