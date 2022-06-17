'Parenthood' Co-Stars Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Split After More Than 10 Years Together

It's the end of an era for one Hollywood power couple, after Lauren Graham and her longtime partner, Peter Krause, called it quits after more than 10 years together.

A rep for the Gilmore Girls alum told People that the 55-year-old actress and 56-year-old actor "quietly ended their relationship last year." It's unclear what led to the breakup or why they decided to keep it private until now. ET has reached out to the actress' rep for comment.

Graham and Krause's relationship romantic after they co-starred as siblings on the NBC dramedy, Parenthood, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, Graham struggled to answer when asked what the future held for the couple at the time.

"I never know how to answer this question," she quipped. "I don't know. We're really happy. I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, 'Aren't we married already really?'"

Then, in April 2021 while also on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Graham joked about their quarantine situation after they spent five months apart while she filmed The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Vancouver, Canada.

"Normally it's a two-hour flight, I'd come home on the weekends, but I couldn't do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before," Graham said. "So when I came home the house was a little different. There were more piles, I would say."

Krause and his then-19-year-old son, Roman, had been living together while Graham was gone, and they had established some new rules by the time she came back.

"He and his son had really bonded, which is fantastic, but I think the reentry was more difficult," Graham says, laughing. "It was more like they were the married couple and I was the person who... they were like, 'We don't do it that way anymore.' They were like, 'No, no, no, this is how things happen.'"