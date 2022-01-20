Pamela Anderson Calls It Quits With Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst After 1 Year of Marriage

Pamela Anderson and husband Dan Hayhurst are calling it quits, this according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone is also reporting that the Baywatch star is filing for divorce in her native Canada. Anderson and Hayhurst have been living in her Vancouver Island home since tying the knot there on Christmas Eve 2020. At the time, the actress told The Daily Mail that Hayhurst was exactly where she needed to be -- "in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

Anderson told The Daily Mail that the pair fell in love while in lockdown due to COVID-19. She revealed that a local pastor performed the ceremony. Anderson and Hayhurst exchanged traditional vows, and the actress' bouquet included a blue hydrangea, olive branch, roses, baby's breath, eucalyptus, an orchid and a pine bough.

There were no guests at the ceremony due to the pandemic, which Anderson said she was OK with because "we prefer to be ourselves." Following the ceremony, the couple enjoyed a two-tiered, homemade vegan cake.

Prior to Hayhurst, Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon. In February 2020, Anderson had an intimate wedding ceremony with Jon Peters, but they split up 12 days later. The couple never filed the legal paperwork for their marriage certificate, Anderson later confirmed.

Anderson's marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer is the subject of a new Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. The series, being dubbed as "The greatest love story ever sold," premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu.

Back in May 2020, Anderson told The New York Times that she "absolutely" hoped to tie the knot one more time in her life. "Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God," she said. "One more time only. Only!"