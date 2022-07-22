Ozzy Osbourne Shares Health Update After Major Surgery and Beams Over Pregnant Daughter Kelly (Exclusive)

One of the hardest parts about his recovery from major surgery has been not being able to be around his fans, so it's easy to see why Ozzy Osbourne is relishing every opportunity during his debut at Comic-Con.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the rock star Friday in San Diego, where he offered an update on his health since he was released from the hospital last month following major surgery. For starters, the Black Sabbath frontman looks spry as ever, as he enjoyed the bustling scenery at Comic-Con. Ozzy and Todd McFarlane are there to reveal artwork for their limited edition special and the McFarlane-designed Ozzy comic book that'll accompany the purchase of the rock singer's new album, Patient Number 9 (out Sept. 9).

The legendary rock star soaked it all up, and he even seemed flattered at the 25-foot Ozzy blowup outside the venue. Suffice it to say, his first Comic-Con certainly made him feel incredibly welcomed.

"It's great, it's great," he says. "I like to see people, you know. That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"

In addition to the major surgery, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in January 2020. Then, in May, Ozzy spoke to Classic Rock Magazine about the fallout from his bike accident in 2003 -- something Ozzy said he's still dealing with today.

But the rock star's carrying on emphatically, and he's relishing the moments ahead of him. Like the fact that his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, is pregnant with her first child with Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," says a beaming Ozzy, who also shared she's now six months along in her pregnancy.

Kelly might be a few months away from giving her parents their fifth grandchild, but Ozzy's already picked out the kid's welcome-to-the-world gift.

"The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone," he says.

As far as his next album's concerned, Ozzy can't wait for fans to hear it.

"Well, I have never gone into the studio and gone, 'Oh, you know what? I've got to write a song for a bad record,'" he quips. "I love the record. I hope the fans do [too], you know?"