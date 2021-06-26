Ozuna Says Being in 'F9' is a 'Dream Come True'

Ozuna is already a major Latin music superstar, but now fans can see him on the big screen.

The Puerto Rican singer takes on the role of a young Rico Santos in the last Fast & Furious film, F9. Ozuna's character is played by Don Omar in the previous films. In a new video released this week, Ozuna shares how being a part of the franchise is a "a dream come true," as well as how he landed the gig.

"It took me by surprise. We worked with an agency that got me this opportunity and when they told me about it I couldn't believe it," Ozuna, 29, says in Spanish. "I came from doing smaller, more local movies, and getting a role in a movie like F9 is a dream come true. Believe me, it's incredible."

He goes on to detail how amazing it is to see so many cultures and hear so many different languages in one film, saying, "We are all together. It has a lot of culture…and it expands more…and it brings something different than what people have seen before."

Ozuna admits that he felt "nervous" when first starting the production. "When I got on the set, I got so nervous seeing all these cameras on me. It was a gigantic production that I had never seen before," he said. "I was nervous but I felt calm and I trusted in myself and the role. I studied my lines a lot and I came prepared. I looked at it as if I was part of the family."

The "Te Boté" singer, meanwhile, sees the movie as an opportunity for his fans to see another side of him, aside from being a musical artist.

"I come from music, from Latin music. So my fans see me speak in English and Spanish, like half and half and I'm from Dominican and Puerto Rico, so that's like two cultures in one," he says in English. "That's important for my fans."

Aside from Ozuna, Cardi B also has a role in the latest Fast & Furious franchise. Ahead of the film's highly anticipated release, Cardi talked about her role in a teaser video, calling her character "powerful" and "strong," and referred to her as "that b**ch!"

Expect to see more of the "WAP" rapper in the franchise. ET spoke with Diesel at the F9 premiere in Hollywood, where he teased Cardi's participation in F10.

"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale," he shared. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

The film's lead also said fans won't be disappointed in the popular franchise's final two films, F10 and F11.

F9 is now in theaters.