OWN and Onyx Collective Unveil 'The Hair Tales' Trailer With Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis & More

"It can feel like it's just a conversation about hair, but it's not," Tracee Ellis Ross says as the trailer for OWN and Disney's Onyx Collective new docuseries opens.

"It never is," Oprah Winfrey responds.

That's the basic premise behind The Hair Tales, a six-part series exploring the stories and beauty of Black hair from Black women's perspectives, and featuring some of the top talents from the worlds of Hollywood, politics, and music. From the history that influences the most intricate styles to the artistry that goes into creating such beautiful hairdos and the complex way that hair has become part of Black identities, the series will delve into everything about hair through the lens of influential Black women.

The trailer gives a brief, but illuminating look at what fans can expect from the series -- guest stars Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Winfrey lay their intimate hair tales on the table with executive producers Ross and Michaela angela Davis. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.

Watch the trailer ahead:

OWN Communications

OWN Communications

OWN Communications

Created by Davis and produced by Culture House, Joy Mill Entertainment and Tetravision and Harpo Films, the series will debut with the first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode releasing weekly on OWN.

The Hair Tales premieres on Saturday, Oct. 22 on Hulu and at @ 9pm ET/PT on OWN.