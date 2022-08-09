Owen Wilson Reminisces on 1998 Film 'Armageddon,' Jokes About His Characters Being Killed Off (Exclusive)

It's been nearly a quarter-century since the sci-fi disaster drama Armageddon hit theaters, and Owen Wilson is reflecting on the milestone that beloved classic represented in his career.

Wilson, 53, walked the carpet at the premiere of his new film, Secret Headquarters, at Signature Theater in New York City on Monday, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his memories of the movie and his character.

"My characters name was Oscar Choi, and it was a great character!" Wilson recalled, adding that getting to play the geologist-turned-astronaut amounted to "ticking off the box of getting to play a kind of spaceman, a little bit."

"Early in my career can sort of charted by how long I lived, and so that movie, I think I made it to the 2nd act," Wilson said with a laugh. "So that was a little longer than in Anaconda."

Wilson is also gearing up for the long-awaited reimaging of Disney's Haunted Mansion -- in which Wilson stars alongside Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I haven't seen it yet but I know that the cast that they put together... just seemed great," Owen marveled, adding that it also felt like filming in Atlanta and New Orleans added to the authenticity of the overall feel of the project.

As for Secret Headquarters, Wilson plays a technologically-powered super hero who's secret identity is discovered by his teenage son and his friends.

Speaking with ET, Wilson sold the whole premise as "sort of a Spy Kids [meets] Goonies type thing."

Secret Headquarters premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Aug. 12.