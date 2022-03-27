Oscars Host Amy Schumer 'Did Her Darndest' to Get President Zelenskyy to Appear (Exclusive)

After several ceremonies without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. Ahead of Sunday’s event honoring the past year’s best in film, the latter made headlines when she revealed that she wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a virtual appearance amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of his country.

“I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said while on The Drew Barrymore Show. Days later, the idea garnered support from the likes of Sean Penn, who threatened to smelt his Oscar if the president didn't appear.

While Zelenskyy’s appearance has yet to be confirmed, Schumer spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the idea while walking the red carpet ahead of the live ceremony. “Oh gosh. Well, I did my darndest, I’ll just say that,” she said when asked about her efforts to get him on. “But we’re all thinking about the people, the genocide going on in Ukraine and, you know, hopefully tonight there is some acknowledgement and we get to celebrate.”

She added, “Everybody has had a really rough couple of years -- nothing like they’re going through -- but I think it’ll be good for people to have a laugh and celebrate these movies that distracted us for a second.”

Schumer did tease that there will be a moment that viewers cannot miss. “There’s a moment in the second act that I’m really proud of with the three hosts,” she said, before also teasing, “Beyonce. What else is there?”

The singer, who is nominated for Best Original Song, will sing “Be Alive” from King Richardduring a special performance.

As for Schumer’s two co-hosts, she had nothing but positive things to say about working with them. “Getting to do this with Regina and Wanda, they are such heroes of mine. They are comedy royalty. We’ve been having so much fun. The preparation has been so much fun,” she gushed. “I’ve enjoyed every second of getting ready with these ladies.”

With the ceremony hoping for a ratings bounce back, Schumer ended her conversation with ET with a shout-out to her 2-year-old son. “Gene, come on. We need the ratings, Gene,” she said, pleading that he’ll stay up and watch the 2022 Oscars being handed out.

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, keep checking back with ETonline.