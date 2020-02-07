Orlando Bloom Shares What He's Most Looking Forward to About Having a Newborn

Orlando Bloom is ready to be a dad again. During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, the 43-year-old Outpost actor shared the thing he's most looking forward to after his fiancée, Katy Perry, gives birth later this summer. Bloom is already dad to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

"There's quiet times at home, just you and the family and the little one, just nursing and sort of being present, seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I will be getting and doing the breastfeed bottle thing," he added. "I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it is asleep and you've got a sleeping baby."

While he awaits the late-night, one-on-one time with his little one, Bloom is simply soaking in this "magical time."

"I'm excited," he said. "It's a magical time when an energy pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me."

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Bloom praised his bride-to-be for how she's handling the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"She's great... Aside from her giant belly you wouldn't know. She's a force of nature, obviously, as we all know," he said. "It's been really impressive. There's no complaining. She's just, like, all about it. It's pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she kind of handles herself. It's just like business as usual."

Last month during an interview on Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy., Perry revealed how excited Bloom is to be a dad to a daughter.

"I think he's really excited for a little girl," she said. "They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."

