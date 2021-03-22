Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry Don't Have 'Enough' Sex

Parenthood isn't all bliss for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August, and they've been head over heels in love with their little girl ever since.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 44-year-old British actor is asked how often he has sex with his 36-year-old fiancée, prompting the response, "Not enough -- we just had a baby, though."

When asked who the greatest love of his life is, Bloom replies, "My son, Flynn, and my daughter, Daisy Dove, a dog called Mighty and then, of course, my fiancée."

The Carnival Row actor shares 10-year-old Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Bloom also opens up about the heartbreaking loss of his dog, Mighty, during the interview.

"I lost my poodle, Mighty. He was out of my sight for just seven minutes; he went out on an adventure and didn’t come back, and was taken by a coyote, I think," Bloom shares. "It was awful, really painful; he taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

The actor also recalls his own closest brush with death, revealing, "At 20, I fell from a fourth-floor window and broke my back. For four days they said I’d never walk again, but I had a miraculous recovery."

The incident wasn't without its repercussions though.

"Since breaking my back I have a problem with my prostate, so I pee a lot, sometimes in nature," Bloom shared, calling it his most unappealing habit.