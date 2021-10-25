Orlando Bloom Paints Daisies in Daughter Daisy's Room: 'Dad of the Year'

Actor, father, and artist! Orlando Bloom proved himself to be dad goals over the weekend when he shared photos of himself painting white daisies on the yellow walls of his daughter, Daisy Dove's, playroom.

In a video, shot by Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, the shirtless actor is putting together some furniture for his daughter's colorful room as he laughs.

"Dad of the year!" Perry can be heard saying in the background.

"Stars, they're just like us," Bloom teases.

Last month, Perry opened up to ET about having the support of Bloom.

"I think behind every great woman is a great man," she said at the time. "He is an ally and I love him and he handles my crazy really well."

A source recently told ET that Perry and Bloom, who share 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, love "parenting together."

"Katy and Orlando are doing great right now. They're doing an amazing job at balancing parenthood with work commitments and their relationship as a couple is going strong," the source said. "They really love parenting together and Daisy is such a joy. They would love to expand their family."