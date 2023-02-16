Orlando Bloom Admits Katy Perry Relationship Can Be 'Really, Really, Really Challenging'

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship isn't always easy. In a new interview, Bloom reveals why his romance with his "baby mama and life partner" has its challenges.

The 46-year-old actor and 38-year-old singer got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, the following August. Bloom, who poses on Flaunt's cover wearing MISSONI in a pic by Kurt Iswarienko, is also dad to 12-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom says of himself and Perry. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he continues, "[but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Their intense relationship is something Perry previously spoke about in a 2020 interview with Vogue India.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do," she said. "It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

That want to continue to evolve recently saw Bloom embark on an unscripted series for Peacock where he learned to free dive, parachute and wingsuit fly, all activities that left his fiancée "stressed." Now that he's conquered his physical fears, though, Bloom tells the outlet that it's more philosophical things that scare him today.

"I think not making good on a promise I've made to myself, that really scares me," he says. "To fulfill whatever that mission is for myself and to maintain a sense of dignity, and not to let the wheels fall off."

In addition to the Peacock series, Bloom is gearing up for the release of the sophomore season of Carnival Row, the Amazon Prime fantasy series he stars in alongside Cara Delevingne.

"Everything in my life right now, in the last five years, has been strategic," he says. "Like, 'OK, let’s do a fantasy, let's bring people back 'cause I've taken some time, I've raised a kid, I've got married, I've got divorced and I need to remind people of who I am and the world that I’m from.'"

"Now, I'm feeling seated," Bloom continues. "There’s a depth that I couldn't have brought prior, an element of life experience that I could never have brought prior."

As for his view on life as a whole, Bloom posits, "We're all just humans navigating."

"We have to learn to accept each other," he says. "And I think everybody's fallible. Everybody's flawed and everybody's just looking to improve. I'm personally trying to evolve... attain enlightenment in this lifetime. I'm trying. I’ll keep trying. Here I am."