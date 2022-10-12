Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had to undergo not one, but two knee surgeries in 2021. During a conversation as part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the focus was gratitude. After one of the guests mentioned having an appreciation for every limb and every organ, Winfrey decided to share her story.

"I had double knee surgery last year," she shared via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

The 68-year-old media mogul shared that in her process of recovery, she picked up hiking.

"As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

Winfrey’s dedication to hiking was recently put on display in a viral TikTok. In a video, recorded by her director of social media, Joseph Zambrano, it was revealed that she misled the group, which included Gayle King and Ava DuVernay, on their exact journey.

"What is the term for being catfished, but on an event?" Zambrano said at the beginning of the video. "You know, I think people should be honest when they say, 'Let's go on a hike.' [Winfrey] said it was five to seven minutes. It's been five to seven miles."

Zambrano pans the camera to his outfit, and then jokes, "We’ve been on this hike for hours." In another portion of the video, he shows King’s sundress that is drenched in sweat.

Winfrey appears in the video, and reveals that they in fact did a 50-minute hike, with only "five to seven minutes up this hill."

Zambrano ends the video with Winfrey telling the group, “You have no more than, I promise, seven minutes of steady incline," proving to her guests, that she did not lie about the hike.