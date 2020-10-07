Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Share First Hug After Testing Negative for the Coronavirus

After 13 and a half days of quarantine and four negative coronavirus tests, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been reunited! The longtime best friends documented the sweet moment on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday as King ascended the steps of Winfrey's California mansion to give her longtime pal a big hug.

King has been quarantined in Winfrey's guest house for almost two weeks along with her small CBS This Morning team, who are filming from the location. They too were tested for COVID-19.

"Quarantine 'ovah'! We got our COVID results and Oprah had us over for a 'freedom dinner.' A good time was had by all," King captioned the video and the negative results of the group's coronavirus tests.

In the clip, King approaches Winfrey's front door while wearing a green-and-white striped dress. She gives both her pal and Stedman Graham a big hug before their dinner.

While King's been quarantined, Winfrey's brought her some tasty popsicles, let her borrow avocados from her garden, and even had a socially distant lunch over Fourth of July weekend.

Fans were excited to see the two pals finally reunited after their time apart.

"I feel safer knowing you ladies are together. ♥️♥️" Jennifer Garner commented on Winfrey's post.

Director Ava Duvernay wrote, "You did it, Gayle!!!!!"

