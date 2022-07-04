Oprah Throws Her Ill Father Surprise Appreciation Day Barbeque: 'Giving My Father His Flowers'

Oprah Winfrey is giving her father the gift of a surprise! On Monday, the 68-year-old media mogul threw her father, Vernon Winfrey, a surprise Fourth of July gathering with his closest family and friends to honor him. In a video posted on her Instagram -- and filmed by her best friend Gayle King -- Oprah tells her followers that she wanted the chance to celebrate her ailing father, while he was still able to enjoy it.

“So, I’ve been planning a backyard barbecue that’s actually more than a backyard barbecue, it’s for Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” the iconic host told the camera as King recorded her as she stood in front of a banner that read, “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day.”

“Because my father is ill and so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he is able to receive the joy, so that’s what we're doing receiving the joy.”

Oprah continued, “He doesn't even know this is for him. He thinks it’s a Fourth of July thing he doesn’t even know it’s for him.”

Oprah and King walked around the party and named the food, that included fried chicken, burgers and brisket, before panning to the guest of honor, who sat in a chair, surrounded by guests.

“My dad’s a barber so we put him in the barber chair,” Oprah told the camera. “We put him in the barber chair,” she said in her famous staccato before the video ended.

Next to the video, Oprah shared the importance of celebrating the people closest to you, while they are still around to accept the love. “Giving my father his “flowers” while he’s still well enough to smell them,” she wrote. “Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other 💐.”

Oprah has been in Nashville, Tennessee, which is the home of her father, and documenting her visit. Over the weekend, the O magazine founder shared a video of her and King in the kitchen, making breakfast. “Making breakfast for the family with @gayleking 🍳🥓☕️ #Nashvillestyle,” she captioned the video of her stirring grits and King on “bacon duty.”

Oprah also shared a video of her and her family getting down to business and prepping for the backyard barbecue by “shelling peas.”

The former daytime talk show host has not gone into detail about her father’s health.