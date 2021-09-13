'One of Us Is Lying' Announces Premiere Date: Watch the Official Trailer

Peacock's teen mystery drama, One of Us Is Lying, has a premiere date.

The upcoming series, based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling YA novel, will kick off its three-week run on Thursday, Oct. 7 with the first three episodes, the NBCUniversal streaming service announced Monday. The remainder of the eight-episode season will drop in batches the following two weeks -- episodes 4 through 6 on Oct. 14, and episodes 7 through 8 on Oct. 21.

The series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect and everyone has something to hide. Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Mark McKenna (Simon), Melissa Collazo (Maeve) and Jessica McLeod (Janae) star in the drama.

In the two-minute official trailer, narrated by Simon (Mark McKenna), the creator of an online gossip group who dies during detention, the drama begins when the four other Bayview High students become prime suspects after his unfortunate death. Though it initially appears as if Simon's death was an accident, the more the police gather evidence the more they believe one of the four teenagers killed him.

And, as the trailer reveals, they each have their own motivations for taking Simon out and a lot of secrets. Complicating matters is the fact that they're not exactly trusting of each other -- and with good reason.

Watch the official trailer, set to an eerie version of Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)," below.

Elite co-creator Darío Madrona is showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and is executive producer, alongside John Sacchi and Matt Groesch. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

