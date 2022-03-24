Olivia Rodrigo Shares Advice for Fans Going Through Heartbreak (Exclusive)

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Rodrigo at the film's premiere about her epic year and how she used her own personal heartbreak to inspire her music -- and how she pushed through it and came out on the other side.

"I think, prioritizing your friends, and especially female friendships for me, was super helpful," Rodrigo shared. "That kind of love and support is so incredible, and I think more fulfilling than any boyfriend relationship in my life."

One of those female friendships that helped get her through those down times was the bond she formed with Billie Eilish, who said she wished she could keep the 19-year-old singer "in a glass box" to protect her.

"I just think she's incredible," Rodrigo gushed. "It's so cool to be able to look up to someone like her. I just really admire how confident she is and how she just marches to the beat of her own drum. And I just think she's incredible, so, it's so sweet that she said that."

The film takes fans through Rodrigo's big year and the creation of her breakout hit, "Drivers License," which almost had a very different lyric in its lineup.

"You know, actually the lyric change was actually Dan's idea, who is my producer," Rodrigo explained of the line, "And you're probably with that blonde girl." The line was originally written with Rodrigo's raven-haired locks in mind. "He's like, 'Well, you're brunette, like, it'd be more different if it was a blonde lyric.' So, that's how it came to be. But many changes were made."

Rodrigo, who is performing at this year's Grammy Awards, has been dreaming of this career-making moment since she was a child, sitting outside of music's biggest night at the Staples Center with her family.

"It feels so exciting. I've dreamed about the Grammys since I was a little girl," she said. "It's so exciting. And I'm so excited for the day, and I've just been a fan of it forever, and so, it's just gonna be so exciting to go there in the flesh."

As far as what she has planned next, Rodrigo says she plans to continue to use her personal experiences to inspire her new music.

"I'm just gonna keep writing about my life, and writing from my heart," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star dished. "Anything else that happens is just icing on the cake. I'm just so happy I get to do this for a living."

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) premieres March 25 on Disney+.