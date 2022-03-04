Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her GRAMMYs Debut With Epic 'Drivers License' Performance

Good for her! Olivia Rodrigo slayed on the GRAMMYs stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night. This was the 19-year-old "Good 4 U" singer's first GRAMMYs performance as well as her first time attending the awards show.

Rodrigo looked ethereal in a flowy white spaghetti-strap ruffled dress and black platform boots as she took the stage -- complete with an old-school car -- to sing her breakout hit, "Drivers License." She was the evening's second performance.

Rodrigo was nominated for seven GRAMMYs this year, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ahead of her performance, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star admitted to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet to being "so nervous" for her first GRAMMY moment.

"It's crazy, I have just watched the GRAMMYs religiously since I was so young and just to be here and perform up on that stage is such an honor," Rodrigo said before the ceremony.

And after the GRAMMYs, she'll be switching gears for her anticipated tour. But she's basking in what could turn out to be a potentially historic night.

"I feel very lucky that I get to do this," Rodrigo shared when asked about her historic nominations, which, if she sweeps the Big 4, could earn her the honor of being the second woman and the second youngest ever to do so.

Back in November 2021, Rodrigo reflected on the milestone nominations in a touching Instagram post.

"Woke up this morning to seven GRAMMY nominations. when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the GRAMMYs took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder," she wrote at the time. "I went to the GRAMMY Museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful."

It's been a breakout year for Rodrigo, whose debut album, Sour, topped the charts following the success of her debut single, "Drivers License" in 2021. She went on to win an American Music Award, one BRIT Award, three iHeartRadio Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two People's Choice Awards, and was named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

