Olivia Rodrigo Calls Pete Davidson Her No. 1 Celebrity Crush After 'Driver's License' Sketch on 'SNL'

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming," she said of seeing the sketch for the first time. "I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal."

Rodrigo added that she'd been warned that the NBC comedy show might mention her chart-topping song, but she didn't understand the extent of it.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License,'" she said. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."

Rodrigo later shared that she'd just received a letter from Swift, who had previously publicly congratulated her on social media.

"I got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane. I opened it for the first time, so I'm still reeling," she said. "Literally my tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out are on it. I love her."

Rodrigo marveled at the fact that "Driver's License" was really her first single she's publicly released.

"It's so surreal to have my idols become my peers so quickly," she said, mentioning that Lorde had also reached out about liking the song. "It's just so insane."

Without mentioning her rumored ex, Joshua Bassett, or his rumored current girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, whom the song is widely speculated to be about, Rodrigo was asked about the apparent musical reaction to her ballad. Fans have claimed that Carpenter's single, "Skin," is her response to "Driver's License," as well as Bassett's "Lie Lie Lie."

"I actually don't know her at all," she said, seemingly referencing Carpenter without directly naming her. "I think we've met once or twice in passing, but I've never had a conversation with her."

As for whether she'd ever write a song in response to "Skin," Rodrigo noted, "I don't think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about someone I don't know. But I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about."

