Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube With Mom Lori Loughlin for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade has officially returned to YouTube.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli posted a new 15-minute video to the platform on Thursday, marking her first video since her family's involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. She first broke her silence on the scandal last year, appearing as a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

"This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," Olivia begins. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

"I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn't want it to, like, just start the vlog and me not address anything," she continues. "Obviously did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I felt I needed to say on there."

The video then cuts to Olivia, clad in a comfy gray hoodie, giving fans "a quick little editor's note."

"I didn't want this to come across the wrong way, and I'd just rather say something and make the video look a little weird," she explains. "I don't mean to say [what I said] in a dismissive way or a pretentious way. I think what I was trying to get across was that the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table [Talk]. So although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward."

"I just didn't want anybody to take it the wrong way, and be like, 'Ugh. I went on Red Table Talk and now my name's cleared,'" she adds, mocking herself. "Like, no. That's not it. Just for my own mental sanity I don't want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube."

A source told ET on Thursday that Olivia's passion "since day one" has always been YouTube.

"She really loves it, and since the whole scandal happened, she has been dying to get back to making videos," the source says. "She knew she had to take a break for a while for people to forgive her and her family, but feels that with her mom completing her sentence and after how well her interview on Red Table Talk went, now is a good time for her to get back into the swing of things."



"The family is trying their best to move forward, learn from this, forgive each other and forgive themselves," the source adds. "Olivia hopes that her fans can see how she has grown from this experience both personally and professionally. She is excited about this new chapter of her career and is ready to put the past behind her and hopes others can do the same."

Meanwhile, Olivia's mom is also looking forward to returning to the spotlight. A second source told ET earlier this year that Lori is ready to return to work after completing her nearly two-month prison sentence for her role in the scandal.

The source said that the actress -- who was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Dec. 28 -- has started talking about "getting her life back." In addition to Olivia, Lori also shares daughter Bella with husband Mossimo, who began his five-month prison sentence for his involvement in the scandal last November.

"[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won't work with her," the source said at the time, adding that Lori has already "had her team put out" feelers. "Prison was unlike anything Lori has ever experienced in her life. Heading home was like a dream come true."

"Lori's homecoming was perfect. Her girls put together a special homecoming with flowers, welcome home decorations and her favorite foods," added the source. "She was emotionally overwhelmed by how much she missed them and still has to remind herself that if anything good came out of all this it's their closeness and renewed faith in their tight-knit family."

