Olivia Jade Responds to 'Gossip Girl's Jab About Her and Mom Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade is calling out Gossip Girlfor its joke about her and Lori Loughlin. The YouTuber took to TikTok over the weekend to react to the jab, which suggested Olivia gained followers amid Lori's time in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

A scene in the HBO Max revival's premiere episode shows Luna La (Zión Moreno) referencing the two.

"Everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail," the character quipped, to which Olivia responded on TikTok, "No I didn't."

Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison last year after pleading guilty to charges against them in the college admissions scandal. The former Full House star was released from prison in December, while Giannulli completed his 5-month sentence in April.

Olivia made her return to social media back in January. She first broke her silence on the scandal last year, appearing as a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

In late March, Olivia opened up more about her return to the spotlight after being "publicly shamed," and shared a message that a "very inspirational woman" told her.

"We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" Olivia said on TikTok. "And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

"I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down," she continued. "I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse."

