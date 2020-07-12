Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's Daughter, Breaks Silence on 'Red Table Talk'

Olivia Jade Giannulli is coming to the red table.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is appearing on Tuesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, she announced on Monday. Both of Olivia Jade's parents are currently serving their prison sentences after pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli and Loughlin paid $500,000 in bribes to get both Olivia Jade and their eldest daughter, 22-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

Olivia Jade Instagrammed, "Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time. Tune in to @redtabletalk tomorrow 9:00 AM PT on @facebookwatch ♥️."

A source tells ET that Olivia Jade's family is supportive of her new interview.

"The family and their team all agreed now was the time for Olivia to speak out and they’re all supportive of her," the source says. "They felt like there was no better way to address everything than with Jada because they trust her and are family friends with the Smiths."

"Olivia has been wanting to get back in the limelight and share her side of things for some time now and is looking forward to getting back out there," the source adds. "She misses her YouTube career so much and knows there will be some hurdles ahead of her, but she is ready to face things head on and ultimately get back into the swing of things."

Last month, a source told ET that Loughlin is in constant communication with her daughters while serving her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

"Lori’s been communicating daily with her family and is trying her best to get acclimated to her new surroundings but she’s ready to go home," the source said. "This is a huge challenge. She is trying to stay strong but she’s also been very frightened of contracting COVID. This was a huge stress for Lori even before she was locked up and now her fear is even worse."

The source added, "Her girls are worried about her and are doing everything they can to reassure her that she can do this and trying to help her to stay strong. Never in a million years did Lori ever think she‘d be behind bars in her lifetime and she had a very difficult time dealing with that reality. She lost many nights of sleep in fear of what everyday life would be like in prison."

Watch the video below for more.