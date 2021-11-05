Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Suffers Collapsed Lung After Falling Off Ladder While Changing a Lightbulb

Matthew Ramsey has suffered a collapsed lung and broken rib. The Old Dominion frontman revealed on Instagram on Monday that he fell off a ladder while changing a lightbulb.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one,'" he wrote alongside a photo of himself in the hospital.

"Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills," he assured fans. "Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder."

Ramsey previously underwent surgery to repair tears in his leg in 2019, prior to the band's Make It Sweet tour. Old Dominion was forced to postpone three shows.

While speaking with ET at the 2021 ACM Awards last month, the band said they were looking forward to getting back on the road and seeing their fans in person.

"It's looking really good for us right now. We have a ray of hope here, a lot of rays of hope. We wrote and recorded a new album so we've got a lot of new music coming," Ramsey said.

"We are getting daily emails about new shows that are coming in," he added. "So, it's opening up. By the end of this year it'll be good."

