Offset Explains Why He and Cardi B Give Their Kids Lavish Birthday Parties and Gifts

From stacks of cash to lavish parties, Cardi B and Offset are known to go all out for their kid's birthdays -- and for good reason. The 30-year-old Migos rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and explained why it's important to him and Cardi to go big for their 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, and 1-year-old son, Wave.

Offset first shared a video of Wave driving a toddler, motorized car through his epic car-themed extravaganza that took place over the weekend. "We do it big for our kids," he said. "We love our kids."

"We want to have a good time and bring our family together," Offset explained. "We travel a lot, we be gone a lot, so we bring our family together, make it a big celebration for the kid. Even though he's only one, you know, at the end of the day, we went through life, and we didn't have the opportunities."

"I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me," he added. "So I'm just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life, too, you know? We work hard to do that."

Earlier this week, Cardi shared similar sentiments on Twitter following Wave's party, writing, "I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had shit growing up soooo yea imma ball."

The following day, Cardi was overwhelmed with sweet messages from her fans that she shared adorable new photos of Kulture and Wave to her followers. "Y’all been so sweet to my babies ….Here’s some close up," she wrote.

Earlier this summer, the couple turned heads when they gifted their daughter $50,000 in cash for her fourth birthday. "What is that?" Offset said in a video at the time, handing her the money. "A ticket!" Kulture replied.

"A ticket is a million, girl," Offset said. "That's 50. Say, 50!"

While Cardi and Offset enjoy spoiling their children, they're also raising them to understand the privileges they have coming from a well-off family.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,'" she told Vogue Singapore in July 2022. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a** for it," she added.