NXIVM President Nancy Salzman Sentenced to 3 1/2 Years in Prison

Another sentencing was handed down Wednesday, for one of the former top members of the Capital Region-based sex cult NXIVM.

Despite her lawyers pleas for a sentence of two years of home confinement, the group's former president Nancy Salzman will spend time behind bars.

Salzman, known as "Prefect" within NXIVM circles, has instead gotten Three 1/2 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy. Salzman has also been ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

Her daughter Lauren fared better - earlier this summer she was sentenced to five years probation, avoiding prison time.

Although Nancy Salzman admitted to playing a role in the sex cult, pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to alter records, she maintains she thought she was doing it for the greater good.

Smallville actress Allison Mack will also serve time. She was also sentenced this summer, to three years in prison.

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in part: "The defendant engaged in a racketeering conspiracy designed to intimidate NXIVM's detractors and that inflicted harm on NXIVM's members... we hope that it brings some measure of closure to the vulnerable women who were victimized and abused."

The acting U.S. Attorney also said she had “misguided loyalty” and “blind allegiance” to NXIVM's co-founder, the now-infamous Keith Raniere.

Raniere himself is serving a 120-year federal prison sentence, but is appealing.

The 67-year-old Nancy Salzman will also forfeit several Capital Region properties, more than $500,000 in cash, and a Steinway grand piano.

This article was originally published on CBS6Albany.com on Sept. 8, 2021.