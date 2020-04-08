Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is opening up to more and more shoppers this week. To ensure you're ready to score the best deals before they sell out, the preview is now open so you can start adding favorites to a wish list!

Check out the annual shopping event's virtual catalog preview right now to get a sneak peek at clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty exclusives, home products and kitchen supplies that'll be discounted. Adding items to the wish list now will keep all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account. Once you can access the sale, simply log in and add to cart from the list.

The department store's biggest sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

To help you choose what to add to the wish list, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals.