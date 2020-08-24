Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Designer Clothing and Accessories

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. If you want to check out even faster, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.