Noah Centineo's Dramatic Hair Transformation Involves a Shaved Head and Tattoo

Noah Centineo's new look consisted of a little shock and awe. He got rid of his signature moppy, curly hair for a shaved head and then carved out some space on his dome for a new tattoo!

The To All the Boys star showed off the new look Monday while hanging with friends in Los Angeles. The actor was all smiles wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants as he exited a building with what appears to be a cup of coffee. But it was his head that turned heads. Twice.

Centineo, for starters, went completely bald. It's the first time since 2019 that he's gotten rid of his hair. But, this time around, the actor shaved his head all the way down to the skin. There also appears to be a new tattoo on the left side of his head and right above his left ear. It appears to show a bear and two cubs. The kid can't get enough of nature!

It's unclear if Centineo opted for the new look for an upcoming role or if he decided to live in the moment. Whatever the case, the actor looked excited to give the bald look and new ink a spin around town.

The new look comes nearly four months after his rep confirmed that he's no longer attached to the project Masters of the Universe, in which he was supposed to play He-Man.

That being said, Centineo's still a busy man. ET reported earlier this year that he'll star in and executive produce a new untitled spy thriller series, which has been picked up by Netflix. According to a press release, the series centers around a fledgling lawyer at the CIA, presumably played by Centineo.

He's also set to star in 2022's Marvel action flick, Black Adam, alongside Dwayne Johnson. Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 21.