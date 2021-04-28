Noah Centineo Lands Spy Drama Series on Netflix

Peter Kavinsky, the spy? The internet's boyfriend, Noah Centineo, has landed his next role. The 24-year-old actor has a new untitled spy thriller series in the works, which has been picked up by Netflix.

According to a press release, the series centers around a fledgling lawyer at the CIA, presumably played by Centineo.

"[He] becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime," the plot reads.

Centineo will star in and executive produce the series, which will feature eight 60-minute episodes.

Centineo first became a household name playing heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in the 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before as well as the two follow-up sequels.

He's also set to star in 2022's Marvel action flick Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson.