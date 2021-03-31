Nipsey Hussle Remembered by Lauren London and Rick Ross 2 Years After His Death

The late Nipsey Hussle will never be forgotten by his fans and loved ones. The late rapper's longtime love, Lauren London, as well as his good friend, rapper Rick Ross, took to social media to pay tribute to him on the two-year anniversary of his death.

Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and died on March 31, 2019. He was 33 years old. On Wednesday, London posted a picture of Nipsey on her Instagram along with a message about grief and healing over time.

"The Day Of Ermias' transition changed the course of my life forever," she wrote. "2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."

"In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond," she continued. "Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie💙."

Meanwhile, in an Instagram Story video, Ross noted of Nipsey, "Your presence is stronger than ever, brother. Your wisdom, still unsurpassed."

"The marathon continues ..." he also wrote.

It's clear that Nipsey's legacy continues. Back in November, 36-year-old London -- who shared a 4-year-old son, Kross, with Nipsey -- got a tattoo of a love letter from him on her forearm. "2 Lauren you my heart love you more! – Ermias," the note reads.