NikkieTutorials Says She and Her Fiancé Were Robbed at Gunpoint in the Netherlands

Nikkie de Jager is taking time to herself after a traumatic experience. The beauty vlogger, known as NikkieTutorials, said on Instagram on Saturday that she and her fiancé, Dylan Drossaers, were robbed at gunpoint at their Netherlands home.

"Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home," Nikkie wrote.

"Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story," she added. "I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself."

According to The Independent, Dutch police tweeted on Saturday about a robbery in Uden, when Nikkie and Dylan live.

"Just reported a robbery on a house in #Uden. The perpetrators threatened the residents with possibly a firearm and took an unknown loot from them," the tweet read. "There are at least 3 perpetrators who fled in a beige passenger car towards the A50. One of the residents suffered superficial injuries."

Nikkie's fans and friends took to the comments on her Instagram post to send her their support. "I'm so sorry this happened to you. sending you peace & love," Tyler Oakley wrote.

James Charles added, "I'm so f**king glad you are okay. I love you so so so so so much."

"Omg I’m praying for you! Ilysm😭❤️," Patrick Starrr said.

See more on Nikkie in the video below.