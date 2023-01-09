Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder -- See Her Growing Bump!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become a family of four! The Vampire Diaries co-stars announced they are expecting a second child together.

"2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," Reed wrote on Instagram. The Twilight star paired the caption with a photo of herself holding the couple's daughter, 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, atop her baby bump.

Somerhalder posted the same photo to his own Instagram. "All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family," he wrote. "Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…"

Both parents ended their captions by asking fans to respect their privacy as they prepare to expand their family. "As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world," Reed wrote. "Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share."

Somerhalder penned a similar message. "All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time," he wrote. "The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."

Reed and Somerhalder first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries and later married in 2015. They welcomed Bodhi in July 2017 but have since kept their family life out of the spotlight. In August 2022, Somerhalder told People that he and Reed moved their family to a farm outside of Los Angeles, where they currently reside.

"[It's been] magic," he said at the time. "It's really the way it's always supposed to have been."