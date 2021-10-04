Nikki Grahame, ‘Big Brother UK’ Star, Dead at 38

Nikki Grahame, the Big Brother UK star, has died. She was 38.

The reality star, who first competed on season 7 of the British competition show, died after a severe battle with an eating disorder.

"Nikki Grahame was a much loved housemate and a huge part of the Big Brother family. We are shocked and saddened by this awful news and our thoughts are with her family," the reality show’s Twitter account posted on Saturday. They also included a link to the charity Beat for those who are battling eating disorders.

For anyone suffering from eating disorders, help is available. https://t.co/KZmJUwVUVG — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 10, 2021

Last month, her friends, Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee, created a GoFundMe while Grahame was getting "treatment in a specialist clinic" for her anorexia. "As some of you may know, Nikki is battling Anorexia. She has been battling for most of her life and as you can see, Nikki is now in a very bad way so we need to do something quickly," the post read.

On Saturday, the page was updated with the news of her death.

"It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April," Dee wrote. "It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely."

Dee added that the funds raised would "be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki's memory. We will post updates for you with more details as soon as we have them."

"Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile. X X X," her friend concluded.

Grahame finished in fifth place on Big Brother UK in 2006 and appeared in her own reality series, Princess Nikki. She was the runner-up on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, and competed as a guest housemate in season 16 of Big Brother UK. Additionally, she also competed on the fourth season of Big Brother Canada, where she finished in sixth place.

Over the years, Grahame was vocal about her anorexia, writing two books about her struggles; Dying to Be Thin (2009) and Fragile (2012).

Following the news of her death, friends, former colleagues and fans took to social media to express their condolences.

Jameela Jamil, who's previously opened up about her own personal struggles with an eating disorder, wrote, "Horrifying to hear about Nikki Grahame. What a tragedy. Eating disorders are the highest cause of death in any mental illness," before calling out a website and their ads about weight loss.

Horrifying to hear about Nikki Grahame. What a tragedy. Eating disorders are the highest cause of death in any mental illness. Would be great if articles like this one could stop posting a diet tool under an article about an eating disorder related death @SkyNews Have some sense. pic.twitter.com/ncpEeNWlBx — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 10, 2021

Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox wrote how "heartbroken" she was over Grahame's death.

"HEARTBROKEN to hear this devastating news that the incredible force of nature that is Nikki Grahame has passed away," she tweeted. "We messaged some love to each other just a few weeks ago and I cannot believe this is happening. We love you Nikki."

HEARTBROKEN to hear this devastating news that the incredible force of nature that is Nikki Grahame has passed away. We messaged some love to each other just a few weeks ago and I cannot believe this is happening. We love you Nikki 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GGY286uBz4 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) April 10, 2021

See more tributes below:

Bloody hell, just read the sad news about Nikki Grahame. Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality tv. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady. — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 10, 2021

Rip Nikki Grahame as fellow Big brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on tv shows! our heart goes out to your family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iP7TLHEHi — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 10, 2021

💔💔💔 Thank you for being my friend @NikkiGrahame I love you. pic.twitter.com/bKD9jQgbn3 — Baga Chipz MBE (@ChipShopBird) April 10, 2021

I had the absolute pleasure of working with Nikki Grahame last year! She was an absolute joy, an icon like no other and will be so deeply missed! RIP Nikki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGmbNL4waF — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) April 10, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of Nikki Grahame. Too many lives are lost each year to eating disorders. We must do more. How sad 😔. Thoughts go to Nikki’s friends and family. Rest in peace 💙 https://t.co/ntkzK5QeIT — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) April 10, 2021

Having been so public with her anorexia battle, I can only imagine how many important conversations were started because of Nikki, and how many people she has inadvertently helped over the years without even knowing. RIP 💔 — jack rem x (@jackremmington) April 10, 2021

Our hearts break for the loss of Nikki Grahame.



Nikki will forever be a beloved part of the Big Brother family. Rest in peace. ♥ pic.twitter.com/ou4U4UVOA8 — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) April 10, 2021

Nikki Grahame was a reality TV icon and I so dearly wanted her to be well. This is very sad. — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) April 10, 2021

Absolutely heartbreaking that Nikki Grahame has died aged 38 after a lifelong battle with anorexia. 💔



Eating disorders are extremely misunderstood by the majority of people, and they truly devastate lives.



Thinking of Nikki’s loved ones at this time. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ellie Phillips 💙 (@ElliePhillipsUK) April 10, 2021

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.