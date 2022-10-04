Nikki Bella Talks Her & Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Timeline and 'DWTS' Moving to Disney Plus (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are definitely making it down the aisle before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! “I mean I think we'll beat Bennifer,” Nikki told ET’s Denny Directo during the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

“I don’t know, JLo, I mean she’s run many times so, I think I might beat Bennifer.”

However, Brie Bella believes that Jennifer and Ben, who announced their engagement this weekend, will beat the Dancing With the Stars couple.

“Bennifer,” Brie quipped when asked who she sees saying "I do" first.

"I think its amazing and I look at them they’re a beautiful couple," Brie added. "I just feel like it was so recent that her and A-Rod just split so I’m like woah that’s happened fast, but when you fall in love and you fall hard you can’t ever put time on that so its a beautiful thing."

However, the fellow bride-to-be is celebrating the rekindled romance. "They already been there so that’s why I think it's meant to be fast because they were already engaged. I think she really has found her forever she seems comfortable," Nikki added.

Nikki, 38, and Artem, 39, got engaged in 2019. The pair are parents to one-year-old son, Matteo. When it comes to having her moment as a bride, the former WWE star is ready.

“I want that moment,” Nikki said. “I really do.”

Nikki and Artem are fielding off more news, as it was announced that Dancing with the Stars is officially moving to Disney Plus. “I was shocked too,” Nikki shared. “It was especially because I saw it online on social media. I was immediately like ‘Artem you’re going to Disney Plus.’”

She continued, “I also feel bad just for the viewers who can’t afford streaming services. I think dancing was such an outlet for people to enjoy it with the family. I hope it’s the best. I also think it’s cool they’re doing history by being the first live [show] on streaming. So, it can actually open a lot of doors.”

The Bella Twins also have ideas about how Disney Plus can amplify the competition. “Maybe Mickey Mouse could compete,” Brie said.

“They should have different Disney character s,” Nikki added. The Total Bellas star shared that the new home may give him the opportunity to dress up as an iconic Star Wars character.

“He would be obsessed,” she said. “Because he's obsessed with Star Wars.”