Nikki Bella Apologizes for Comments About Late Wrestler Chyna in Resurfaced 'Fashion Police' Clip

Nikki Bella has issued an apology after a resurfaced clip of her calling late wrestler Chyna a man. The Total Bellas star took to Twitter on Monday to express her embarrassment over the comment, which she said wasn't "worth hurting someone's feelings."

The clip showed Nikki and sister Brie Bella joking about Chyna's "butch" features on a 2013 episode of Fashion Police with Joan Rivers. "We don't know if it's a man or a woman," Nikki said, holding a photo of the late WWE star. Chyna died of an overdose in 2016. She was 45.

"I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police," Nikki wrote on Monday. "I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back."

"Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh," she continued. "Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna! - Nikki Bella."

In 2019, Chyna was posthumously entered into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X; she was the first woman to be inducted as a part of a group or a team.

Nikki and Brie, meanwhile, were 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.