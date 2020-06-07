Nikki and Brie Bella Share Stunning Pics From Their Nude Maternity Photoshoot

Nikki and Brie Bella are so close to meeting their babies! With just a few weeks to go (the 36-year-old twin sisters are due around the same time), the two got together for a beautiful pregnancy shoot, baring it all and highlighting their baby bumps.

Brie is 37 weeks pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, while Nikki is expecting her first baby, a boy, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in four weeks.

"This pregnancy has been a special one," Brie captioned one of the pics, which were shot in black and white. "To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing."

"As twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we'd be different. It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms," she continued. "We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one."

Nikki shared the same photo on her own page, writing, "Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well."

"I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own," she explained. "I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness, I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks."

"Covered up a little here for my A @theartemc," Nikki added in another post. "Loved this moment with him! He was so nervous it was the cutest thing ever! Goodness he is going to be such an amazing Dad. I just can’t wait for it!"

See more of their recent pregnancy pics below:

Back in April, ET spoke with Nikki and Brie about what it's been like being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This isn't what I imagined my first pregnancy to be," Nikki admitted at the time. "I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself. I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine.'"

"This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie," added Brie, telling ET "just being pregnant and having a toddler" is already difficult, without the added hardship of a global crisis.

Hear more in the video below.