Niecy Nash on Hosting GLAAD Media Awards as a New Member of the LGBTQ+ Community (Exclusive)

Niecy Nash is hosting the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards! In an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner, Nash opened up about what to expect from the upcoming awards show, which she's hosting as a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself.

As fans of Nash know, the actress -- who had two previous marriages to men -- tied the knot with Jessica Betts in a surprise wedding last August. And she couldn't be happier.

"I never saw this day coming in my life," Nash admits. "But I'm happy to be here. I'm so happy to be a part of something that has been a blessing to so many people and encouraging to so many people at the same time. So, here we are!"

The GLAAD Media Awards, which started in 1990, honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. While it will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nash promises this year's ceremony will be one to remember.

"Oh my goodness, the GLAAD Awards is going to be so great. Even though it is virtual we are going to have a good time. There is a very special tribute to Naya Rivera from 15 members of the cast of Glee," she teases. "We are also going to see during that bit of the show, Demi Lovato, as she played Naya's partner [on Glee]."

"And my partner in life is also performing," she shares. "So there's a very special performance from Jessica Betts."

It'll be an exciting moment for Nash, who confesses she loves "any place where she and I can get together, where our art intersects."

"It's a beautiful thing... when you are fully seen," Nash says. "And I get up in the morning and I look to the side and I'm like, 'Ay, I'm waking up happy.' And I want that for all of us."

The couple has just marked seven months of marriage, but as Nash noted, she might have to do some planning to make sure their first anniversary is as special as their proposal -- which happened last July while "skinny dipping in the hot tub," they recently revealed on Red Table Talk.

"Oh man, we gotta go find a hot tub somewhere!" Nash jokes to ET. "Maybe a hot tub in Italy, a hot tub in Dubai, I don't know. We will figure something out though, because to celebrate our love, we are going to go hard."

The virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on April 8. They will also stream on Hulu beginning April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream on-demand through June.