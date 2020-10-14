Nicole Kidman Tells Hugh Grant She Didn't Get Julia Roberts' 'Notting Hill' Role

Nicole Kidman was just a girl, standing in front of a casting director, trying to win the lead lady role in Notting Hill! In a piece for Marie Claire, the 53-year-old actress chats with her Undoing co-star, Hugh Grant, and reveals that she once longed to play opposite him in one of his most iconic films.

"I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in Notting Hill," Kidman admits, referring to the 1999 film in which Roberts played famous American actress Anna Scott.

"Did you?" inquires Grant, who played bookshop owner William Thacker in the romcom.

"Yeah, I did! But I wasn't well-known enough and I wasn't talented enough," Kidman quips.

"Don't be a fool," Grant scolds her.

Working Title Pictures

Kidman also reveals that she wanted a small part in Grant's holiday classic, Love Actually, noting that she couldn't remember the exact character but that "it was not a big role."

Prior to her role in Notting Hill, Roberts had many hit films to her name including Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman, and My Best Friend's Wedding. Meanwhile, Kidman had starred in Practical Magic the year before and was in Eyes Wide Shut the same year Notting Hill was released. In 1996, she won the Golden Globe for her performance in To Die For.

When Grant spoke with ET in 2019, he was very much open to a sequel to Notting Hill.

"It's amazing, and yeah, lovely, why not? But I don't know what to tell you. It's great that people like it," Grant told ET at the time.