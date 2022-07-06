Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a Passionate Kiss, Pack on PDA in Paris

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban brought the love to Paris, France! The 55-year-old actress and the 54-year-old country crooner showed some serious PDA in the City of Light on Wednesday.

Kidman and Urban were spotted packing on a couple kisses as they got into their car, following the Balenciaga runway show. In a video, posted by Vogue, the crowd cheers as the married pair share a kiss.

The couple, who wore coordinating black outfits, also posed for a few pictures and signed autographs for fans before leaving the venue. Urban was on hand to support his wife as she walked the runway show.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Kidman was joined by Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa as they walked the runway during the fashion house’s fall 2022 show. Following her big moment on the runway, Kidman shared some BTS footage on her Instagram.

“Preshow 🖤 #Balenciaga,” the Big Little Lies actress captioned a video of her backstage in a metallic silver design. In another video, Kidman chatted with Naomi Campbell. “Love her ❤️ @Naomi #Balenciaga,” she wrote next to the carousel that included a video of the actress and supermodel talking and posing for a chic photo.

Ahead of her time in Paris, Kidman and Urban celebrated their love. Last week, the couple rang in their 16-year anniversary. “Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️,” the Being the Ricardos star captioned a photo of her and Urban from their wedding day.

“HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx,” the "Wild Hearts" singer captioned the selfie of him and his leading lady.

Urban and Kidman’s time in Paris comes after the Oscar-winning actress crashed his show in Las Vegas last month -- making sure that the jacket he tossed on stage was out of his way. During a chat with ET, the country music superstar dished on what he and his lady like to get into while in Sin City.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

"There's a lot of good things to do, there's a lot of good restaurants here, actually," Urban explained. "I don't gamble. It would not go well, my wife's much better at it than me, so I leave it to her. She knows how to do it."