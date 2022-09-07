Nicolas Cage's Wife Riko Shibata Gives Birth to Their First Child Together

A brand new bundle of joy! Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata have welcomed their first child together!

Shibata -- who got married to Cage during a striking ceremony in Las Vegas in 2021 -- gave birth on Wednesday, their rep confirmed to People.

The pair are now proud parents to a baby girl, August Francesca Coppola Cage.

This is the first child for Shibata, while Cage is already a dad to Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships.

Cage spoke with ET in April at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and he shared what he was most looking forward to about welcoming a new baby into his life.

"I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time," Cage gushed. "The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, 'What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!' All that stuff."

"I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs," he continued. "I was really hoping for another child. My boys are all grown up, so this will be great."

Congrats to the happy couple!