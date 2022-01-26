Nicolas Cage Talks Being Married 5 Times, Praises Wife Riko Shibata

When it comes to what Nicolas Cage cares about the most in his life right now, the first person he mentions is none other than his wife, Riko Shibata.

"I'm really happily married," the 58-year-old actor tells the Los Angeles Times. "I know five is a lot. But I think I got it right this time."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Academy Award winner, who has earned Oscar buzz for his role in Pig, and Shibata, 27, tied the knot in February 2021 at Wynn Las Vegas. They're currently expecting their first child together. This will be Cage's third child. He's the father to Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Prior to marrying Shibata, his fifth wife, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erika Koike (married in March 2019 and divorced in June 2019).

ET spoke with Cage back in July, where he recalled meeting Shibata in Japan.

"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage told ET at the time. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This could work out.'"

Such is his love for animals, Cage told the L.A. Times that his 4-year-old Maine Coon cat named Merlin is his "best friend." He also has another cat named Teegra, but it's his pet crow, Hoogan, that has Cage cracking up. Cage told the outlet that Hoogan "lives in a geodesic dome" at his Las Vegas home.

"He has taken to calling me names ... it’s comical, at least, it is to me,” Cage says.

“When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, 'A—.'" he quips. "Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth."