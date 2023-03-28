Nicolas Cage Shares Update on Baby Daughter August and Sings Her First Song (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage is gushing over his daughter! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 59-year-old actor on the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Renfield, and he wasn't shy about his love for his wife Riko Shibata's 6-month-old daughter, August.

"She's singing really good songs. Her first song -- I was very happy about it -- naturally, it was about me," Cage told ET of his daughter, whose nickname is Auggie. "She went, 'Da da da, oun ja, oun ja.' I thought it was a great song. I'm gonna steal it and I'm gonna get rich off my daughter's song."

As for his favorite part of fatherhood, Cage said, "Reliving the experience of childhood brings it all back, and seeing how she's discovering new experiences."

This isn't Cage's first go-around as a dad, he also has two sons, Kal-El, 17, Weston, 32, from previous relationships. Cage's two eldest children are old enough to have watched his work and count 2019's Color Out of Space and 2021's Pig as their favorites.

"I'm not entirely sure," Cage said of why those two films stand out to his kids, before joking, "I think they have good taste."

Cage is hoping his latest project, Renfield, in which he plays Dracula, will become another favorite for his offspring. The actor underwent quite the transformation for the role, using three sets of fangs, wearing impressively long nails and spending up to eight hours in the makeup chair, all of which, he told ET, helped him get into character.

"It helps with performance," he said. "Anything you can do from the outside, you can bring the inside out, it helps."

From Cage's point of view, that transformation only came into effect when the cameras were rolling, despite director Chris McKay's recent statement that the actor didn't break character in between scenes.

"That's not my recollection of the experience. I don't know where the director's coming from. I guess that was his experience," Cage told ET. "I thought we had a lot of laughs between takes. Maybe it was because I had the fangs in my mouth and I sounded like Dracula with the fangs, but I don't know."

Renfield will hit theaters April 14.