Nicolas Cage Reveals He and Wife Riko Shibata Are Expecting a Baby Girl!

Nicolas Cage is sharing some exciting news! The Oscar winner recently revealed that he is "thrilled" to be expecting a baby girl with wife Riko Shibata.

Cage sat down for an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and made the heartwarming announcement while promoting his new comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

"I'm gonna announce some big news for everybody -- I'm gonna have a little girl," Cage said, smiling.

He also explained that he and Shibata have already decided on a name, which is inspired both by his "favorite song ever written" -- The Beatles' "Across the Universe," off their 1970 album Let It Be -- and his father's name, August Coppola.

"Her name is gonna be Lennon Auggie," Cage shared. "I'm gonna call her Lenny for short."

After some heartfelt celebration and congrats from Clarkson, Cage marveled, "I'm thrilled! It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life."

Cage spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi last week at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, and he shared what he's most looking forward to about welcoming a new baby into his life.

"I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time," Cage, who is already a dad to Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, gushed. "The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, 'What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!' All that stuff."

"I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs," he continued. "I was really hoping for another child. My boys are all grown up, so this will be great."

Meanwhile, Cage's full interview with Clarkson airs Tuesday, April 26.