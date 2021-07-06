Nicola Coughlan, Michaela Coel, Helena Bonham Carter & More Must-See Looks at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2021 British Academy Television Awards is here -- and celebs are flocking to the red carpet. Stars like Nicola Coughlan, Michaela Coel, Helena Bonham Carter, Jodie Comer and more headed to London's Television Centre on Sunday for the annual awards show, with many bringing their fashion A-game.

Coughlan certainly made an impact on the carpet, rocking a custom red Valentino gown and custom pink Valentino pumps. The Bridgerton star accessorized with jewels from Vashi, and opted for a dramatic eye.

"🔸BAFTA 2021🔸Thank you so much @maisonvalentino for this custom gown it’s beyond my wildest dreams 🧡Jewellery @vashiofficial," she wrote on Instagram, before thanking her styling, makeup and hair teams.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Bonham-Carter kept it playful in polka dots. The Crown star's whimsical chiffon dress hugged her waist before flowing out to the floor -- making for fun photos. The actress rocked a messy bun, a bright red lip and cool shades to complete her look.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Comer went for a cool navy top and matching tailored trousers. She paired the look with sandals and an asymmetric necklace, and kept her hair in beachy waves.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

I May Destroy You star Coel -- who swept the ceremony by winning Best Lead Actress, Best Writer, Best Director, and Best Miniseries -- wore a striking look by London-based label Maximilian.

And her I May Destroy You co-stars Weruche Opia and Paapa Essiedu were just as well dressed.

Normal People star Paul Mescal looked sharp in a suit.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

And Letitia Wright kept it cute in a black collared minidress.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The BAFTA TV Awards has honored the best in television since 1955. See highlights from the film ceremony below.