Nicky Hilton Expecting Third Child With Husband James Rothschild

Congrats are in order for Nicky Hilton, who is pregnant with her third child, ET can confirm.

A rep for Hilton Rothschild tells ET, "Nicky Hilton is pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild. They will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022. The sex of the baby is still unknown." Hilton and Rothschild already share two adorable girls -- Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodra "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

Hilton's first bundle of joy arrived almost exactly one year to the day of her first wedding anniversary. She and Rothschild wed in a lavish ceremony at Kensington Palace in London, England, on July 10, 2015. And it was nearly four years ago when the couple introduced Teddy to the world, sharing the first snapshot when she was only 7 weeks old.

At the time, Hilton took to Instagram to post a heartwarming photo of herself cradling her in her arms before heading out to New York Fashion Week.

"Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," Hilton captioned the sweet photo. While her little girl's face isn't visible in the photo, it's clear from the adoring mom's expression just how much she loves her precious progeny.

Not long after Hilton gave birth to Teddy, her sister, Paris, admitted to ET that seeing Nicky with her newborn daughter -- as well as Lily-Grace -- had given her "baby fever."

"Also it gives me hope, because I know she has amazing genes, it runs in the family, so I'm not gonna have to worry," Paris joked at the time. Paris married Carter Reum back in November in a lavish L.A. ceremony.